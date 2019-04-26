Meghan and Harry travel the world, but see something special in Africa. Picture: AP

Meghan and Harry want to live in Africa for at least four months a year, according to reports. Buckingham Palace released a statement this week to address the rumours, noting that “any future plans” for Meghan and Harry are “speculative at this stage” and “no decision has been taken about future roles”. The palace did not, however, completely deny the report.

The British press, all too focused on an apparent rift between princes, is enraptured by the estimated £1m (R18m) cost to taxpayers should Meghan and Harry move to South Africa or Botswana for four months a year with adequate security and staff.

However, for Africa, the concerns are great.

The global power couple are still British royalty and, while we’re happy to have such high profile celebrity residents, the coloniser is simply not welcome.

According to a royal source, the plan is pegged as the opportunity for the duke and duchess of Sussex to be closer to their commonwealth charities.

Romanticised reports detailing Harry’s African escape after the loss of his mother and his love for the continent as well as Meghan’s desire to explore her African roots fail to put into perspective the power they will exert should they choose to live here.

The British ruled here once by force and if the empire were to strike back today, it would surely be by influence.