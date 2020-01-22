Thomas Markle doesn't think he'll see his estranged daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ever again.
The retired lighting director hasn't had contact with the former "Suits" actress since before she married Prince Harry - the father of her eight-month-old son Archie - almost two years ago and he doesn't think that will change until he is "lowered into the ground".
He said: "I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground."