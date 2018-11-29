The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. Yui Mok /Pool via Reuters

At first glance, the Duchess of Sussex looks like the iconic hooded figure from the Scottish Widows TV adverts. But this is Meghan Markle in a traditional Maltese cloak called a ghonnella, pictured during a trip to Malta in 2015 about a year before she met her future husband Prince Harry.

Her great-great-grandmother Mary was born on the Mediterranean island in 1862 and Meghan has spoken of feeling a special connection with Malta. The Maltese centaury was among the national flowers embroidered on her wedding veil in May.

At the time of her visit, she said she had been tracing her ancestry, adding: ‘This trip was mostly about trying to understand where I come from, my identity.’

The ghonnella is believed to have been introduced to Malta in the 13th century as a sign of mourning.

The photo of Meghan was posted online this week by Majesty magazine.

