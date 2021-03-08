Tweeps weigh in on explosive 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry' interview

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime” special was punted as one of the biggest interviews with members of the royal family and according to Twitter users, it delivered on the promises. Airing at 3am South African time on Monday, viewers from across the globe tuned in for the interview which started with Meghan Markle having a one-on-one session with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey. Meghan shared her experience of dating and marrying Prince Harry and some of the hardships she faced with the royal family and the British press. The 38-year-old former actress admitted that she went into marriage “naively” as she didn’t know much about the royal family. Speaking to Oprah she said: “I’d say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family.

“It wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home, it wasn’t something that we followed.

“I didn't do any research. I've never looked up my husband online. I just didn't feel the need to, because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Or everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

Other revelations from the explosive interview included the fact that members of the British Royal Family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

Sharing that due to the public scrutiny and lack of support from The Institution she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and after she reached out to an employee of the royal family so she could go somewhere to get help for her suicidal thoughts they said it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution“.

Prince Harry also revealed that the family cut him off financially in the first half of last year and while he still has a good relationship with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, things between him and his father Prince Charles are still strained as Charles stopped taking Harry’s calls.

Tweeps weren’t afraid to share their thoughts about the interview with many sharing their disdain for how the royal family treated Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry.

History has just been #made



. Tyler Perry offered Harry and Meghan his home & security when the royal family wouldn’t.

. Oprah allowed them to tell their story when d royal family wouldn’t.



A Black man gave them a home.

A Black woman gave them a platform#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/JhS289yD6t — Idongesit Uduehe 💡 (@pearl_flowers7) (@IdongesitUduehe) March 8, 2021

Oprah: “Any regrets? “



Meghan: “I have one, it was believing them when they said I would be protected”



Holy f****ng sh*t #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/fz0FVlYCjL — Achijachi 🇲🇼 (@MfumuChilobwe) March 8, 2021

Dear .@Oprah ... two words for you tonight. THANK YOU! - on behalf of every person who has endured silent pain, Black women who are victim of microagressions & everyone told that their pain is not real. You gave voice to those women tonight. 💜 #OprahMeghanHarry #MeghanMarkle — Jotaka Eaddy (@JotakaEaddy) March 8, 2021

Harry’s reaction to announcing that they are expecting a girl 😭 #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/oRnfWq1gLJ — Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 8, 2021

You can't even guess which royal family member brought up the concern about how dark Archie's skin would be because it could literally be any one of them 🥴 — YT: Neo URL (@Neo_url) March 8, 2021