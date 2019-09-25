Their Royal Highnesses of Sussex, Harry and Meghan arrive at Nyanga Methodist church where they are warmly greeted. Pictures: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proven time and time again that they're both woke individuals, who genuinely make an effort to know what's going on in the world. Their tour of South Africa has proven no different. In fact, the couple showed that they did their research about the country's current social and political climate.

While on their recent visit to the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga on their first stop of their tour, the two really took their time to interact with the community and find out more about the positive work that the NPO is doing.

But even more impressive was Meghan's willingness to go above and beyond what normal royal protocol dictates. It's a sign that she's become comfortable with her new position, and no longer willing to prove herself to the British public. Her speech while visiting the NPO is testament to that. It's for this very reason why we've become huge fans.





The duchess even took the time to quote a poem from the late Maya Angelou, resulting in a deafening applause from the crowd.

Video: Meghan makes a powerful speech in Nyanga township: “I’m here as a member of the royal family I’m here with you as a wife, mother, woman, woman of colour and your sister” pic.twitter.com/bCcwH3FhkL — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 23, 2019

Below are four quotes from Meghan's speech that will hit you in the gut - a powerful delivery from a woman that that's using her privilege for the greater good.

'I am here with you as a woman of colour'

"I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you."

In the spirit of Ubuntu

"I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu."





'I applaud you'

"To be able to meet all of you today for standing up for what's right in the face of adversity, I applaud you. We are encouraged to hear your president take the next steps towards preventing gender-based violence through education to reinforce the values of modern South Africa."

This was never about her

"I do have to say that I feel incredibly humble to be in the presence of all of you as you stand firm in your core values of respect, dignity and equality."



