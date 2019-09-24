Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, take a drink as they visit a family in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Duke and Duchess visited the Bo-Kaap area to mark Heritage Day - a celebration of the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that makes up the rainbow nation of South Africa. On Tuesday, South Africans marked the day by getting together, cooking, braai'ing and sharing meals with loved ones.



But as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed, it also serves as an opportunity to share and pass on cultural and nutritional knowledge.



The Bo-Kaap was named a SA Heritage Protection Site earlier this year, ensuring that its unique characteristics are preserved for future generations.

Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Translated from Afrikaans, Bo-Kaap means ‘Above the Cape’.

The earliest development in the Bo-Kaap area was undertaken in the 1760's by Jan de Waal.



Subsequently, the area became known as Waalendorp. It has also been known as the Malay Quarter, the Slamse Buurt, and Scotcheskloof.



The Duke and Duchess took a walk through the streets of Bo-Kaap and visited residents who hosted the couple for a cup of tea in their homes, something that will leave a lasting impressionism for many of the locals in the area.

Wednesday will mark the last day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Cape Town. They are expected to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah Tutu, at their legacy foundation.

The Duke last met Tutu in 2015, when he presented him with an honour in recognition of his services to UK communities and international peace and reconciliation.