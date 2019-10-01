Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived on Tuesday morning at the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus, for day nine of the Royal Tour, just a few hours before she reunites with her husband Prince Harry this afternoon.
Last week, Prince Harry left to visit parts of Africa, including Angola, where he retraced his mother Princess Diana's footsteps.
On her official royal tour in Joburg, Duchess Meghan took part in a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities.
The Duchess met with students and academics to discuss challenges faced by female students trying to access higher education in South Africa.
"Education, higher education specifically, is such a key element for economic, personal growth and development," said Duchess Meghan.