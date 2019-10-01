WATCH: Duchess Meghan addresses education and gender equality









Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus for a roundtable discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived on Tuesday morning at the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus, for day nine of the Royal Tour, just a few hours before she reunites with her husband Prince Harry this afternoon. Last week, Prince Harry left to visit parts of Africa, including Angola, where he retraced his mother Princess Diana's footsteps. On her official royal tour in Joburg, Duchess Meghan took part in a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Duchess met with students and academics to discuss challenges faced by female students trying to access higher education in South Africa. "Education, higher education specifically, is such a key element for economic, personal growth and development," said Duchess Meghan.

She continued: "The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles, and also to have workshops to convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality."

Established in 1913, the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) brings together universities from around the world to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds and improve lives.

The organisation champions higher education and helps expand opportunities for students and academics while promoting international collaboration. The Duchess of Sussex was announced as a Patron of ACU in January 2019, taking on the role from her Majesty The Queen, who held the position for 33 years.





Britain's Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus for a roundtable discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

The Duchess of Sussex was welcomed on Tuesday by screaming students who didn't know the Duchess would be visiting their campus in the morning. She was officially welcomed by Susana Glavan, Director of the British Council in South Africa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University and Dr Joanna Newman, Secretary General of the ACU.

Watch Her Royal Highness leaving UJ campus.

