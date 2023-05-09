WATCH: ‘Grim Reaper’ captured on camera at King Charles' coronation

Is it a hoax or the real deal? A video circulating on Twitter shows a spooky figure wandering around King Charles III's coronation, leaving viewers wondering if it's genuine or a fabrication. According to Twitter users, during King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, an eerie figure of the Grim Reaper was spotted by some.

Several individuals shared screenshots of TV footage that displayed what seemed to be a hooded, cloaked entity carrying a tool resembling a scythe. So, there was a spooky, Grim Reaper-like figure strolling through the background of King Charles III's coronation, and nobody batted an eye? I mean, it's not like this was just some dude in a hoodie – we're talking about a massive, hooded figure carrying a freaking scythe!

Were all the attendees too busy worrying about which fork to use for the fancy banquet to notice? Anyone else see the Grim Reaper make an appearance at the Coronation? #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Zc4lGVr1Rm — Andrew Turnbull (@ajt55) May 6, 2023 The Grim Reaper is a symbol of death and mortality. Depicted as a skeletal figure cloaked in a dark robe, the Reaper is often portrayed as carrying a scythe, which represents the cutting of the thread of life. In folklore and popular culture, the Grim Reaper is a powerful and haunting reminder of the inevitability of death.

Either way, I'm starting to think that King Charles III's coronation looked more like a Halloween party. @Joe captioned the video: ‘’Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀 #Coronation.’’ Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023 While this seems scary, viewers used the opportunity to joke around, with Jeff Griffen saying it’s ‘Megan Markle’.