WATCH: John Walsh dresses up as Queen Elizabeth for Halloween

We’ve seen hundreds of Halloween costumes on the internet over the last 48 hours, but one in particular caught our attention. In a video that has now gone viral, video creator John Walsh celebrated Halloween dressed as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Walsh paid special attention to detail as he added a tombstone to accompany his look, which was wheeled around by someone dressed up as the late Prince Philip. The Queen’s royal pooch also made an appearance in the video. But aside from Walsh’s transformed look, the commentary during the video was what had everyone in stitches.

He said: “Hello, hello my royal subjects, it’s me, Her Majesty the Queen. Welcome to my funeral. I was tired of the box, so I got out. “My funeral was only 10 day, I said why not extend it.” Further along she asks for her daughter-in- law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“Has anyone seen Meghan Markle, that American twit.” She also said: “I came back because Charles is doing a terrible job. He hasn’t worked for 70 years and this is what we get.” Someone dressed up as Queen Elizabeth for Halloween 🎃👑 pic.twitter.com/TlqEdgZli7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 31, 2022 The video received more than 4.2 million views on Twitter alone. It was also shared on Instagram and TikTok.

While some took to it in the true spirit of Halloween, others were pretty upset, calling the skit “blackface” and saying it was “too soon”. “I think this is sad, for somebody to make a joke about the queen, so disrespectful and these ppl think it’s funny, not at all!” said @marycraddock77. I think this is sad, for somebody to make a joke about the queen, so disrespectful and these ppl think it’s funny, not at all! — [email protected] (@marycraddock77) October 31, 2022 @finalboss1776 commented: “Oof. Too soon – and I’m far from a loyalist.”