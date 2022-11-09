WATCH: King Charles egged by protester

King Charles has been egged. A protester arrested by police for chucking eggs at the 73-year-old royal on Wednesday has been named by the MailOnline as a Green Party candidate and Extinction Rebellion activist.

The man was seen being bundled to the ground by four police officers while screaming: “This country was built on the blood of slaves”. Onlookers yelled at him: “God save the king” and “shame on you”. Watch video:

MailOnline said that in an online biography, the man had boasted of his long involvement in left-wing politics, which began in 2015 when he campaigned to oust Conservative Party MP Esther McVey from her seat due to her views on benefits. Footage shows a volley of eggs whizzing past Charles and breaking beside him, before he turns to look at the shattered shells. He otherwise barely reacted or flinched.

Following the egging, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla continued their walkabout and greeted crowds of fans. Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor that was last carried out by his late mother Queen Elizabeth in 2012. The king was also on the visit to unveil a statue of the Queen.

