Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

The Duchess of Sussex says she now has the "two best guys in the world" in her life after giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child together.



The royal couple unveiled their son to the world on Wednesday in the grounds of Windsor Castle and Duchess Meghan admitted the last two days since the tot was born on Monday have "been a dream".

Meghan said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."

“We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”



Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduce their new baby son to the world https://t.co/RGfVNoJgmF pic.twitter.com/VhijbrW01F — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2019

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, will be introducing their son to the prince's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip this afternoon.

