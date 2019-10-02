WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Tembisa township









Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a Youth Employment Services Hub in Makhulong, Tembisa, a township near Johannesburg, on Wednesday. Picture: AP On Wednesday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's arrival at the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa was very low-key as most of the residents were not aware of their visit to the area. On the last leg of their royal tour, which kicked off in Cape Town last week, the couple were welcomed by Melony Campbell from the British High Commission and Tashmia Ismail-Saville, chief executive of YES. YES is a non profit organisation that focuses on previously disadvantaged youth between the ages 18 and 35 by providing work experience for one year, giving young people a chance to demonstrate their abilities, establish their work ethic and prove their worth. Launched in April 2018, YES aims to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa by creating one million new work opportunities in the next three years.

The couple will now tour @Yes4YouthZA, which is a business-led collaboration with government and labour to create one million work opportunities for youth in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/PRgDLfChOK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 2, 2019

Inside the hub Ismail-Saville, Prince Harry and Meghan were briefed about the organisation's work in the community.

They also visited Blossom Care Solutions, which produces up to 80 000 sanitary towels a month, all of which are 100% compostable and sold at an affordable price to the local community.

During their speech at the Blossom Care Solutions, the duke and duchess hailed African people for their resilience in spite of the many challenges on the continent.

"We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard," said Prince Harry.

See the full speech below:

(1/2)

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world.” pic.twitter.com/3AYgglMY54 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 2, 2019

(2/2) “We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. . . we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed — and to change the world.” pic.twitter.com/gJA7nFEvMh — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 2, 2019

Meghan thanked South Africans for their hospitality and also expressed pride at seeing women own companies in South Africa

"That's what's amazing and that's what needed because there's so much talent... there's so much promise here, given the level of support, the potential is astronomical.

"I’m so proud of you, in the business that you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse stings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness, you can do anything!”

Meghan praises Blossom Care Solutions, telling the all-female team: “I’m so proud of you, in the business that you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse stings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness, you can do anything!” pic.twitter.com/aEC0f9GnHH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 2, 2019

The royal couple will meet Graça Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela.

They will then meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, before flying back to London later this evening.

Meanwhile, Meghan has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter, to her father, that her lawyers said was "unlawful".

In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press.