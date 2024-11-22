WATCH: Prince Harry gets a neck tattoo!

Prince Harry is getting tatted!

The 40-year-old royal shocked fans when he stepped into a tattoo parlour with Jelly Roll in a new video promoting the 2025 Invictus Games. Prince Harry, himself a former captain in the British Army, created the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. In the clip shared on Instagram on November. 19, the Duke of Sussex sits in a tattoo chair as he anxiously waits for the country singer to walk in.

The artist behind the fake ink tattoo (yes, it is fake!) is Josh Lord, owner of East Side Ink, who appears at the start of the video with Prince Harry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry y Meghan (@sussex_harry_meghan) Jelly Roll then takes a seat and starts to talk to Prince Harry about giving him his first tattoo. But it seems there was some confusion about what was actually going on. "Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!" Jelly Roll said.

"No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!" Prince Harry responded. However, in the end the two made a bet - Prince Harry will get a tattoo as long as Jelly Roll performs at the 2025 Invictus Games Vancouver. While striking a deal came easy, deciding where the tattoo would go was up for debate. "We gotta go for the neck!" the Grammy Award-nominated singer said.