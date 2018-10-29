Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are met by actors in costume during a visit to Courtenay Creative in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 14 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Monday visited the Courtenay Creative in Wellington, New Zealand, where they were stepped into cinematic fantasy.

The royal couple visited the production company that gets young people involved in behind-the-scenes aspects of film-making as part of the final leg of their 16-day Australia and the South Pacific tour.

The Duke and Duchess were greeted by knights in full suits of armour and even got a chance to meet one of the creepy villains from "The Lord of the Rings" film franchise, which was shot in New Zealand, before being treated to an interactive exhibition of local talent, including sculpture, music and virtual reality.

A royal correspondent later tweeted that the person dressed as the orc thought Harry and Meghan appeared “quite scared” when they met him in full costume. 

The royal couple — who are expecting their first child — have two days of their tour left before returning to England.