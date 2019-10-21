Prince Harry discusses the possibility of moving to Africa with his wife Duchess Meghan and baby son Archie on ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently went on a tour of the continent and on the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", the 35-year-old royal reveals his desire to leave the UK and make a life for him, his wife and their five-month-old boy in the place where their "lives and life's work" is "focused on".
Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby, the prince said: "The rest of our lives, especially our life's work, will be predominantly focused on Africa."
Harry fell in love with Cape Town on their visit and said it would make the perfect place for the couple and their son to "base" themselves, though he admitted they are not sure where the best place for them to live would be just yet.
He added: "I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We've just come from Cape Town.