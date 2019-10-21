WATCH: Prince Harry says Cape Town would be amazing place to live









Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London. Picture: Reuters Prince Harry discusses the possibility of moving to Africa with his wife Duchess Meghan and baby son Archie on ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey". The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently went on a tour of the continent and on the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", the 35-year-old royal reveals his desire to leave the UK and make a life for him, his wife and their five-month-old boy in the place where their "lives and life's work" is "focused on". Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby, the prince said: "The rest of our lives, especially our life's work, will be predominantly focused on Africa." Harry fell in love with Cape Town on their visit and said it would make the perfect place for the couple and their son to "base" themselves, though he admitted they are not sure where the best place for them to live would be just yet. He added: "I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We've just come from Cape Town.

"That would be an amazing place for us to able to base ourselves."

The documentary also sees Meghan - who tied the knot with Harry in May 2018 - candidly open up about how the intense scrutiny she has faced since joining the royal family has made her life more challenging.

Meghan was asked about the effect the scrutiny has had on her "physical and mental health", to which she replied: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know...

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well...

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm ok. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Her candid comments came after Harry admitted the loss of his mother Princess Diana has been "a wound that festers" in his life, especially when he is undertaking royal duties.

He tragically lost his mother over 20 years ago when she was involved in a car crash in 1997, and he has now said that dealing with her death has been difficult, as he described his life as a royal as "the worst reminder of her life".

He said: "I think probably a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The ITV crew followed Harry and Meghan throughout the official tour for the hour-long documentary.