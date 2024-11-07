WATCH: Prince William enjoys Uncle Waffle’s amapiano set at The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize was hosted in Cape Town for the first time and Mzansi couldn’t get over the A-listers in attendance. From the looks of the stars who attended to the performances and winners, everything looked amazing.

Founded by Prince William and incubated in the Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. In a video that is circulating on social media, Prince William was seen nodding his head and tapping his feet while Uncle Waffles performed. “Performing for the prince of England is nuts.” ㅡ Uncle Waffles



Prince William dancing in his seat during the performance is so cute! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3i0ottgAOy

— anna (@tokkianami) November 7, 2024 This is no surprise because amapiano is one of the hottest sounds in the world right now. And when it comes to performances, Waffles typically engages the crowd rather than just standing behind the decks throughout her set. However, at The Earthshot Prize, she was a bit reserved because it’s not every day that you perform for the Prince of England. To spice up her set, she let her dancers do all the entertaining.

Meanwhile, Prince William also congratulated all the winners of this year’s The Earthshot Prize, encouraging them to continue with the good work of saving the planet. “I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. “To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need,” he said.