Prince Charles, or Grandpa Wales as he fondly known by his family, celebrates his 70th birthday on Wednesday.
Following the release of a series of family portraits to mark the future king’s milestone, the Royal Family have now shared a video timeline of Charles' life on their official Twitter page. The video is a compilation of archive photographs, many of which are from Royal Collection Trust.
The post read: "Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very Happy 70th Birthday (sic).
Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very Happy 70th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/jpjKJpEM4l— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2018
Meanwhile, Charles has insisted that today will be a normal working day for his whole family.
He has two meetings at Clarence House and this afternoon will attend a tea party with his wife and 70 inspirational people also marking their 70th birthdays, at Spencer House in London.
Guests will include volunteers for a number of charities such as The Prince’s Trust, The Silver Line and Barnardo’s.
Tonight the Queen is holding a private party at Buckingham Palace for more than 600 guests to celebrate her son’s milestone. In honour of the occasion, Charles has also guest edited a special edition of Country Life magazine.