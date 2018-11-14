In this June 11, 1969 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes during the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. It was the first occasion for the Prince to wear uniform. (AP Photo, File)

Prince Charles, or Grandpa Wales as he fondly known by his family, celebrates his 70th birthday on Wednesday. Following the release of a series of family portraits to mark the future king’s milestone, the Royal Family have now shared a video timeline of Charles' life on their official Twitter page. The video is a compilation of archive photographs, many of which are from Royal Collection Trust.

The post read: "Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very Happy 70th Birthday (sic).

Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very Happy 70th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/jpjKJpEM4l — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Charles has insisted that today will be a normal working day for his whole family.

He has two meetings at Clarence House and this afternoon will attend a tea party with his wife and 70 inspirational people also marking their 70th birthdays, at Spencer House in London.

Guests will include volunteers for a number of charities such as The Prince’s Trust, The Silver Line and Barnardo’s.

Tonight the Queen is holding a private party at Buckingham Palace for more than 600 guests to celebrate her son’s milestone. In honour of the occasion, Charles has also guest edited a special edition of Country Life magazine.



