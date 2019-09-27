Cape Town student Mignon O'Flaherty is still pinching herself after meeting the Duchess of Sussex. The 22-year-old Varsity College student is the ultimate royals fan.
In fact, she even goes as far as admitting she's Harry and Meghan's biggest SA fan. "I started becoming a major fan when I was 12. When Catherine and William got engaged, I started following them. And then when I saw that Harry was dating Meghan, I knew from the beginning they were meant to be," said O'Flaherty.
She says she started plotting her plan of action as soon as Harry and Meghan announced they would be travelling to Africa after the birth of Archie. "I knew that I wanted to meet them. It's always been a dream of mine."
O'Flaherty is quick to add she's not just a fan. She credits Meghan'ss charity work as the inspiration for going into philanthropy in the future. " I feel like I was destined to meet her," she added.
She finally got her moment when Meghan visited the Woodstock Exchange on her first solo SA engagement on Wednesday. "When I saw that she was at the Woodstock Exchange, I went there immediately. And then basically, I waited on the corner to get a glimpse of her, which I did."