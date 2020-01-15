Stormzy has defended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as a "sweet woman", following backlash amid her and her husband Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.
The 38-year-old royal - who joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - recently announced alongside her spouse that she would be stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, which has been met by backlash from fans of the monarchy.
And now, grime star Stormzy has spoken out to defend the former actress - who has also received negative comments throughout her relationship with Harry - claiming that people "hate her" for no reason.