WATCH: Trailer released for Prince Harry and Oprah’s new mental health series

Footage from Princess Diana's funeral features in the trailer for the Duke of Sussex's new mental health series.

Prince Harry has executive produced a new Apple TV+ series, 'The Me You Can't See', with Oprah Winfrey, where both him and Oprah as well as a whole host of famous faces - including Glenn Close and Lady Gaga - open up about mental health.

In the trailer, Oprah says: "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial."

Whilst Harry adds: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, also makes an appearance in the trailer, where she can be seen wearing a 'Raising the Future' T-shirt as he works on his laptop.

Lady Gaga also features in the trailer, where she discusses the importance of speaking out about mental health and helping others who might be going through similar things.

She said: "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help."

Oprah previously revealed the Duke of Sussex offered to get involved in her mental health docu-series.

She said: "He is just fantastic. From the very first moment, we had a conversation about what were the two most important issues in the world. I asked him and he said, climate change and mental health.

““ started telling him about the series I was working on. As I turned to walk away he said, 'Well if you ever need any help with that series'. I said, 'What did you just say? Do I need any help?'"