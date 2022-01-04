Who is Prince Albert’s eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi?

Her father may be Prince Albert of Monaco, but Jazmin Grace Grimaldi lives a life away from the glitz and glamour of being a true royal. Jazmin Grace, a budding actress and singer, doesn’t even have claim to the crown due to her being Prince Albert’s illegitimate child, but that doesn’t stop her from one day inheriting her father’s billion-dollar fortune.

Here are five fast facts about the royal, not-so-royal Jazmin Grace. * Born to Tamara Jean Rotolo, Jazmin Grace, 29, is Prince Albert’s firstborn. However, he decided to keep her a secret from the world until June 1, 2006, claiming that he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult. Rotolo and Albert’s relationship was brief, so she too wanted to raise Jazmin Grace in private back in the US. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JazminGraceGrimaldi (@jazmingrimaldi) * She takes after her grandmother Grace Kelly, who was also an actress and a royal by marriage. She made a red-carpet appearance for the premiere of The Immigrant with Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix and will soon be featured in the biopic The Chelsea Cowboy with Poppy Delevingne and Alex Pettyfer.