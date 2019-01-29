Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Kensington Palace on Monday announced that Prince Harry will be in Norway on 14 February, which means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending their first Valentine's day as a married couple apart. Harry will be in Norway's Bardufoss to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Exercise Clockwork operation, which saw helicopters operating in the Arctic Circle for the first time.

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, recently revealed that she's due in April.

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the Palace also recently revealed that it has been forced to dramatically step up efforts to police its official social media accounts after being bombarded with vile abuse about the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, reports Daily Mail.

Aides are now spending hours each week combing through accounts on Instagram and Twitter to moderate comments after they discovered hundreds of messages – many of a racist and sexist nature – were being left on their feeds.

They are also employing automated tools to weed out the most hostile and offensive comments.



