Britain's Prince Harry addresses the media after his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to their firstborn son, in London
Twitter was caught in a whirlwind on Monday after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were about to welcome their first child, and before we knew it, news followed that the former "Suits" actress had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Soon after the official announcement on their Royal Sussex Instagram page, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the new parents.

A visibly excited Harry also made a press appearance outside Windsor House, where he shared the news of the baby's arrival, adding that Meghan and baby are doing well. The couple will reveal the baby and his name on Wednesday.

See some reactions below.