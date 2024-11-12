Year of remembrance: KZN Museum celebrates King Cetshwayo’s legacy

The Pietermaritzburg-based KwaZulu-Natal Museum has dedicated 2024 to commemorating the life and legacy of King Cetshwayo kaMpande, a celebrated figure of Zulu resilience and leadership. This initiative, following last year’s homage to King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, highlights King Cetshwayo’s resistance during critical moments in Zulu history, underscoring his influence on the Zulu nation’s identity.

On November 14, from 9am to 1pm, a memorial lecture will take place at the museum, featuring a keynote address from Muntomuhle Khawula, the MEC for KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The event will emphasise King Cetshwayo’s contributions and the enduring spirit of the Zulu royal monarchy. In particular, the MEC’s speech is expected to delve into King Cetshwayo's leadership against British colonial forces, as well as his broader impact on Zulu cultural heritage. One of the event’s highlights will be the premiere of a new documentary exploring King Cetshwayo’s life.

The film connects his legacy to key Zulu heritage sites, including the battleground at Isandlwana, the Royal Homestead at Ondini, and Esikhaleni SeNkosi, bringing history to life with insights from esteemed historians such as Professor Jabulani Maphalala, Inyosi Mdletshe, and Rev Mnculwane. Their commentary will add historical depth, drawing from Zulu traditions and cultural milestones to paint a vivid picture of the king’s impact. Notable attendees include dignitaries from Amafa kwaZulu-Natal, custodians of Isandlwana and KwaZulu cultural museums, and officials from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) within the uMgungundlovu District. Amakhosi aseNdlunkulu from uMgungundlovu will also be present to lend their support in this homage, signifying the wide-reaching importance of this celebration across Zulu and broader South African heritage.