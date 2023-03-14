SABC 2’s 'Love is Love’ is seeking the perfect match for these lonely hearts

If you think you’re got what it takes to be a heartthrob on the new “Love is Love” reality show on SABC 2 then gather your strong points and bring your A-game as the dating show introduces their candidates. The dating series is set to open up the minds of potential love seekers to alternative forms of meeting people.

Among the 11 contestants is Cape Town comedian and content producer Ethan McKay, who is on the path to find love on the show. “This show was also my coming out as bi-curious. I recently shared about my experience of filming for this show and how my entry video had to speak about what gender I was interested in. “Well, now that the show will air, people will know, and so I thought it's best to break the ice before the show airs.

“I’m excited to be taking this step on my first reality show appearance,” said McKay. “Love Is Love” follows love-seekers searching for the perfect match. Each of the contestants has a lot to offer and is inviting other interested singles from around the country to join them on their quest for love. With the help of their best friend, each contestant will pick their stand-out entries from the list of entrants who have entered to be a part of this process.

They will then go on a group date with their chosen candidates and two will be selected to go on a more personal one-on-one date. Eventually, the contestant will pick the candidate they want to get to know better during the episode’s big finale. The contestants looking for love on the show this season are: Yentel Jacobs

Yentel Jacobs. Picture: Supplied She is a 27-year-old female from Cape Town interested in women between the ages of 27 and 45. Yentel loves living actively. She’s very adventurous and loves attending festivals, going rock climbing, pole dancing and DJing. She’s looking for someone ambitious, kind-hearted, respectful and someone who knows what they want.

Rosette Cele Rosette Cele. Picture: Supplied Rosette, 50, from Johannesburg, is interested in men between the ages of 45 and 60. She’s an adventurous person who loves exercise, particularly yoga and swimming. Her ideal man is a great communicator, kind, empathetic and tall.

Eric Von Brandis Eric Von Brandis. Picture: Supplied He is a 38-year-old single dad interested in men between the ages of 30 and 45. He is an award-winning hairstylist from Johannesburg who is creative and arty. He is looking for someone who is kind, loyal, well-groomed and has morals.

Eudes Andre Eudes Andre. Picture: Supplied Eudes is a 27-year-old man from Cape Town interested in women between the ages of 20 and 30. His ideal partner should be supportive, have a good heart and is mature.

He believes he is a great partner because he is bold and charismatic. He loves writing poetry, the outdoors and going to the gym, where martial arts is his exercise of choice. Ethan McKay Ethan McKay. Picture: Supplied A 22-year-old drama teacher from Cape Town, he is interested in both men and women between the ages of 20 and 30.

For him, good communication is key, and he is looking for someone who is respectful and funny. Chimenuex Kuen Chimenuex Kuen. Picture: Supplied A 30-year-old woman from Johannesburg, Chimenuex is interested in men of any age.

She loves swimming, wine tasting, hitting the gym, singing, dancing and takes up martial arts. She is looking for a man who is kind, considerate, and has a great sense of humour. Anga Plaatjie Anga Plaatjie. Picture: Supplied A 26-year-old food stylist from Johannesburg, she is interested in men between the ages of 30 and 40.

She is a massive foodie who is looking to meet a man who shares her zest for life and passion for food. Andra Mostert Andra Mostert. Picture: Supplied A 56-year-old woman from Cape Town interested in men of any age. She is a Marketing Executive who is looking for a man who is caring, gentle and ready to have some fun. She is positive, energetic and loves to cook.

Simphiwe Jack Mabaso Simphiwe Jack Mabaso. Picture: Supplied A 28-year-old man from Johannesburg interested in women. He is a television and theatre actor and fitness trainer. He is looking for a lady who is loyal, honest, a go-getter, career driven, and independent. He is a dreamer and a go-getter as well. He loves going to the gym and taking care of his body and health.

Stacy Anderson Stacy Anderson. Picture: Supplied A 34-year-old from Cape Town, she is interested in men who are 30 plus. She is a regional events manager and part time model. She is looking for someone who loves animals, who is adventurous, ambitious and takes care of themselves. She is very family orientated and takes good care of her health and well-being.

Wimpie van der Merwe Wimpie van der Merwe. Picture: Supplied A 65-year-old man from the Western Cape, he is a world-champion cyclist and the CEO of his own company, with a strong and positive mindset. He is interested in meeting ladies from 45 years, who are active, intelligent, have a great sense of humour and someone who is soft-spoken with Christian values. He is easy going, highly focused and lives life to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love is Love (@loveislove_za) SABC 2 is calling on anyone interested to go on a date with one of the love seekers and who wants to document their search for love on TV to enter via www.loveislove.tv or the show’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. The television series will give contestants their time to shine, show off their personality and go on a series of exciting dates and the opportunity to find love.