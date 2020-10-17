Sam Smith was kicked off dating app Hinge
The 28-year-old singer signed up to a number of dating apps as they found being single during the Covid-19 pandemic "difficult" but they were "chucked off" Hinge because the company thought they was "catfishing".
Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live', Sam said: "I'm still single, I'm on the front line with all the single people still and it's been difficult. I've gone on all the apps and stuff.
"They chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."
Andy then advised the singer to try Tinder as he could get them verified on the app and Sam replied: "I need to, so I'm going to do Tinder!"
Sam has insisted they are single, despite being spotted kissing hunky furniture designer Francois Rocci during a date in August.
The star, whose last serious relationship was with Brandon Flynn in 2018, previously spoke about how lockdown led them to dating apps.
He said earlier this year: "For the first two weeks I was like 'oh my God I'm single'. I went on this dating thing and it was the worst!
"And then you get attached to guys, and then you're forming quarantine relationships over the phone, it's a dangerous path."
Bang Showbiz