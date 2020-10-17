Sam Smith was kicked off dating app Hinge

The 28-year-old singer signed up to a number of dating apps as they found being single during the Covid-19 pandemic "difficult" but they were "chucked off" Hinge because the company thought they was "catfishing".

Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live', Sam said: "I'm still single, I'm on the front line with all the single people still and it's been difficult. I've gone on all the apps and stuff.

"They chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

Andy then advised the singer to try Tinder as he could get them verified on the app and Sam replied: "I need to, so I'm going to do Tinder!"

Sam has insisted they are single, despite being spotted kissing hunky furniture designer Francois Rocci during a date in August.