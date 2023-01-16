Sne Dladla makes waves with his quirky voice note remixes

Media personality Seneliso 'Sne' Dladla had followers in awe with his creative voice-note mixing trend. The dad of one from Johannesburg recently started a quirky social media trend where followers can send him a voice note, which he then remixes to turn it into a banging track.

His latest creation was a voice note received from actress Joanne Reyneke. Jo-Anne Reyneke. Picture:File Followers and Reyneke praised Dladla for his creative work. Keeno L. Hector wrote: “Making magic again and again! Vele.”

Mo KaMakhumalo wrote : “Dropping it like its hot I tell you🔥Keep em comin'💃😂.“ Porcia Scheffers wrote: “You truly are a Master.” Khubone Enough Kwanele wrote: “You Killed This One Right Here.”

Sandra Ganesh wrote: “Sne and Joanne.. I loved watching you both on Black Tax... 🙏 ❤️.” Oupa DaPenn wrote: “😳Wooow!!!you killed it 👏... but no wait ...why am I surprised????? I mean WHY????” We caught up with the dad of two who shared more about this free project he did for fun and entertainment which turned into a hit.

“It’s pretty exciting to create work that is getting noticed by the people. It’s even more currently my DMs are out of hand with voice notes. There’s a huge influx whenever I post the next video. “But I’ve created my own system to manage it.” Dladla said he is inundated with followers who want their voice notes remixed.

“Choosing the VN is always the difficult part, this is all dependent on how the voice note sounds, how I feel creatively and if I have the time as I’m not paid a cent to do this. “Usually the voice notes the are the most melodic get picked first. But just because the voice note was sent through, it doesn’t mean it’ll be used as not all them sound great to know that this is purely from my work. “There’s no brand sponsorship and the people are loving it because it’s a project for the people at the end of the day.”

“I don’t focus on a specific genre. The voice note leads me into the direction of what I should be making. So far the genres I have done over the past. 2 years, have been the following: house, electronic, dance, amapiano, rock, jazz.” Even though the remixes can take up time, Dladla said he enjoys the challenge. “The time it takes to remix a VN is all dependent on the voice note. The more melodic, the less I have to do in terms of driving the direction of the song.

“I’ve had really bad ones where people have literally sent a voice note saying ‘Hi Sne this is my voice note’ and that was it, not a single melody, no dynamics, no energy, nothing, that one took me four hours as I had to bring in the 99% that was missing from that voice note.” While many see Dladla as just a comedian and TV personality, some aren’t aware that he wears many hats in the industry. “What few people currently know is that I own a company called HD Creative Network where we create Social Media content for brands and influencers.

“We’ve running for four years now, I’m also a Corporate MC, film music composer, a voice actor, a fiancé and a really proud dad. ‘This is the reason why sometimes it takes a while to get the voice note songs done’. “I have employees and my own bills to pay first before giving those who don’t a platform like mine an opportunity to shine through their voice note.” Another trending hit that had followers in stitches was his famous “Black People You Know What To Do” videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.N.E (@stop_and_sne) He said: “I have been very busy creating content since December. I took a bit of a break as creating content is not easy. It also takes a lot of time to conceptualise, set up, create, edit and then post. “This past festive season I did a bit more work on creating content about a ‘Black Christmas’. “This branched off from my choir videos which always started with ‘Black people, you know what to do’. My aim is to create content that black people (South African term for black: Indian, coloured, Muslim, Zulu, Xhosa etc) can resonate with. Something we can truly call our own.

“Every festive season I hear the same Christmas carols that don’t have that Mzansi flavour. We also consume so much content from overseas that doesn’t have that ‘black thing’ that this country has. “Essentially what inspired this content, was the lack of that kind of content. Content that is funny, musical and executed with excellence. I hope that soon, people on the street will come up to me singing these songs and say, ‘Black people you know what to do’. This is not about exclusion. It’s about embracing something that has been shot down for years.