'Snowfall' star Michael Hyatt has joined the cast of upcoming thriller 'The Little Things', joining Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek.
Michael Hyatt has joined the cast of 'The Little Things.'
The 'Snowfall' actress will star alongside Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in the Warner Bros. thriller which has been written by John Lee Hancock, who will also direct.
Double Oscar winner Denzel plays burnt-out Californian sheriff, Deke, who teams up with LASD detective Baxter - played by 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami - as they try to catch a serial killer.
The duo form an unconventional partnership, with Deke's nose for the "little things" proving to be essential in the hunt for the murderer but his lack of regard for the rules of law enforcement gives Baxter a dilemma.