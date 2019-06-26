Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Media personality and "Idols South Africa" judge Somizi Mhlongo has teased fans with a clip of his reality show. "Living The Dream With Somizi" will return for its fourth season in July and viewers will see Somizi plan his wedding to fiance Mohale Motaung among other things.

In the clip Somizi posted on his Instagram account, he is seen sitting with his best friend real estate mogul TT Mbha discussing who his groomsmen will be.

Mbha, who has featured on the show since its first season, asked Somizi if he will be a groomsman. "I have not decided", said Somizi.

"It is a simple question: yes or no? You always ditch me. I am used to it," said Mbha.

Things then seem to get tense as Somizi names who he has selected as groomsmen but does not mention Mbha. "You always ditch me. You cut me out of the previous season of the show," said Mbha.









This season will also see Somizi rekindle his friendship with his former bestie, Bonang Matheba, as he attends the launch of her sparkling wine which took place earlier this year in Johannesburg.





Living The Dream With Somizi returns on 6 July in Mzansi Magic channel 161.





IOL

In another clip the star posted, Somizi is at a spa with Mohale getting pampered. He then asks the therapist to step aside while he tries to give his fiance a massage.