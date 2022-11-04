Art and gifting come together at the CTICC’s Gift Fair and THIS IS ART

With over 130 local exhibitors, you’ll be spoilt for choice at the annual Gift Fair and THIS IS ART at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), where gifting and art come together in two much-loved consumer events hosted at the same time over two days from Saturday 26th - Sunday, 27th November 2022.

You can start your early festive season shopping at the Gift Fair with a range of bespoke and unusual curated gifts, many of which are hand-crafted, some of these include jewellery, books, games, stationery, décor, design, health and beauty as well as some delicious edibles, great to fill your festive stockings.

Then step into the world of creativity and meet a wide range of local and emerging artists, from ceramicists, painters, illustrators, printmakers, and photographers, to recycled and multimedia artists. You can also enjoy viewing some great installations and woodturners, and if you’re an investor, gallerist, or collector, meet some emerging talent.

Both shows are unique as they offer the smaller local entrepreneur and artist the ability to showcase and sell their products in a very professional, beautiful and iconic space and expose themselves to a large audience.