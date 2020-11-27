Backstage in the entertainment industry sisters are doing it for themselves - and each other

The entertainment industry in South Africa is one of the toughest to navigate, especially if you are a woman. In an industry dominated by men, women in ‘the biz’ need to be fierce, fabulous and tough to overcome the challenges they face. Sisters doing it for themselves know they would not have made it through the hard times without the support of other women. So how are women looking out for each other in this cut throat industry? The Bernini Squadcast Series went BACKSTAGE with supermodel and philanthropist Rosette Ncwana, award-winning writer, producer and director Keitumetse ‘Kit’ Qhali, and dancer and Amapiano vocalist Kamo Mphela to find out. Hosted by popular YFM radio personality, Khutso Theledi – a role model in her own right - the Squadcast Series is a platform for confident, empowered female leaders to share their stories of how they have overcome challenges to progress into high-powered, successful positions with their squad as their support network. Rosette Ncwana, Keitumetse ‘Kit’ Qhali, and Kamo Mphela all have inspiring stories to tell of how they hit up against the ‘glass ceiling’ and overcame many other barriers to succeed in ‘the biz’. Khutso Theledi spoke to these three phenomenal women in entertainment about what it takes to break into the business in South Africa, how to deal with the pressure of living up to the expectations set by society, and how the support of the women in their lives helped them to get ahead. They share their personal stories and insights into topics that matter to women in the 6th episode of the Bernini Squadcast Series. Kamo Mphela talks to us about how she transcended the expectations placed on her by society, to become successful on her own terms.

Q: You have had your fair share of struggles to overcome to get to where you are today – what are some of the major struggles and how did you overcome these amid societal pressures on your road to empowerment and success?

Trying to remain relevant in an industry dominated by men has been the big challenge. I succeeded by ignoring the negative opinions of others and focusing on my personal goals, praying and surrounding myself with positivity.

Q: Who are the women who lifted you up along the way when you fell and helped you back on the road to success?

My mother and grandmother are my support system. I have also been lucky to be supported by women who have been in the industry longer than I have, such as fellow musician Busiswa Gqulu.

Q: What advice can you share with women who want to enter the entertainment industry now? What are some of the things they can do to get ahead?

My advice is work hard, maintain consistency, familiarize and educate yourself about the industry and never give up regardless of the challenges you are faced with.

Q: In your experience, do women in entertainment look out for other women?

To some extent they do, however not in the ways that they should. Women need to support each other far more than they do.

Q: Many women will want to listen to the 6th episode of the Squadcast Series on Spotify, with yourself, Rosette Ncwana, and Keitumetse ‘Kit’ Qhali. Can you share some of the topics of conversation? Also, where can women find the podcast?

The podcast can easily be accessed on the Spotify App, along with all the other episodes in the series. Topics we discuss in episode 6 touch on how to build inner confidence and why women need to uplift each other. We also discuss how to tackle the challenges we face as women in the entertainment industry.

Q: What, in your opinion, makes the Squadcast Series such a powerful platform and how has it touched you personally?

I am very passionate about empowering and motivating young women. I enjoyed listening to the life stories of Rosette and Kit. We have such different backgrounds and yet our goals and challenges are similar. I realized I am not alone and that they too have fought to get to the top. It was uplifting being surrounded by strong and hardworking women who are doing amazing things.

‘The Bernini Squadcast Series is a nod to every strong, independent woman who recognizes that she would not have made it to where is she is today without her squad by her side. We understand the important role that positive, powerful women play in helping women who are making their way in the world. That is why our guests are all role models in their own right. We choose our guests and topics of discussion so that we can offer our ‘glow getters’ real solutions and inspiration,’ Bernini Marketing Manager, Tania Kotze explains.

Look out for the next ‘burst’ of conversations in April 2021 when Khutso will be chatting to more of South Africa’s phenomenal women about their lives, and discussing topics of interest and concern to women.

