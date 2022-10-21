Betrayal by Harold Pinter opens at Artscape

In 2019, the play enjoyed a triumphant revival both in the West End and on Broadway, receiving multiple international theatrical awards in 2020 and 2021.This is only the third time that the rights have been granted by the Pinter estate, exclusively for Cape Town, for a limited run this October.

The critically acclaimed play written by Nobel prize laureate Harold Pinter was a smash hit in 1979 and won an Olivier award.

Pinter’s use of reverse chronology was particularly innovative at the time. The play integrates different permutations of betrayal relating to a seven-year affair involving a married couple, with Emma played by Marlisa Doubell (Blueberry Toast, Thirst, The Vagina Monologues, Hello & Goodbye), Robert played by Matt Newman (Gruesome Playground, Sweet Phoebe, Cock, The Treatment.) and Robert's "close friend" Jerry played by Pierre Malherbe (Apple Face, Shakespeare in Love, The Kingmakers & The Eulogists).

For five years, Jerry and Emma carry on their affair without Robert's knowledge, until Emma, without telling Jerry she has done so, admits her infidelity to her husband, Robert. The play features Pinter's characteristically economical dialogue, the characters' hidden emotions, veiled motivations, their self-absorbed competitive one-upmanship, face-saving, dishonesty and (self-)deceptions.

Directing this classic is award-winning director Professor Chris Weare, who received a Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement award in 2012 for his work in the South African performing arts industry. Chris has worked 2Sugars Productions in the past, directing Mamet’s Sexual Perversity in Chicago in 2013 and Fugard’s Hello & Goodbye in 2014.