Boatica – the Cape Town International Boat Show – is bigger, better and back in 2022

It’s almost time for the 20th edition of the Cape Town International Boat Show - now known as boatica Cape Town. The V&A Waterfront will play host to this years’ event from October 28 to 30, 2022. “The City of Cape Town comes on board as an official partner again this year. Having their stamp of approval is a huge endorsement for boatica Cape Town and for the boating industry as a whole,” said Kathryn Frew, boatica show director.

South Africa has a robust blue economy and is a successful manufacturer of leisure vessels. It is also the biggest power catamaran manufacturer in the world and the second biggest sailing catamaran manufacturer after France. The ocean economy is estimated to contribute more than $6 million (more than R100 million) to the South African economy annually. The three-day event will feature a display of some of South Africa’s finest boating and yachting brands, with luxury yachts and catamarans on display as well as some pre-owned options. The experiential programme will include twice daily test drive sessions and interactive displays that include exclusive product launches and demonstrations. “This is the first face-to-face event in two years - and as organisers we are excited about finally being able to interact with our visitors in the magnificent setting that the V&A Waterfront provides. We’ve catered for a diverse audience of boating enthusiasts to ensure there is something for everyone at this years’ show,” added Frew.

VVIPs can take advantage of an exciting new partnership with Universal Concerts, which presents an exclusive event with limited capacity. The VVIP experience features high-end alcohol brands and the opportunity to mingle with celebrities while enjoying some of SA’s best entertainment under one roof. If it’s a luxury lifestyle experience you’re after, then the “Ultimate Yacht Experience” is a must. This is a two-hour scenic sailing trip to Camps Bay and back (weather permitting) on board a luxury Princess motor yacht. With only 10 tickets available per time slot and drinks and snacks served on-board, the cruise is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a taste of what the elite yachting world has to offer.

The three-day programme is jam packed with exciting activities, one of which is The Great Optimist Race in partnership with BackaBuddy. Created to raise funds for sick and disadvantaged children, it will see two time winner Caleb Swanepoel back to defend his title. Celebrities including Riaan Manser, Pippa Hudson (702) and Matt Bromley of Big Wave Surfers and Over the Edge fame, will pit their skills against captains of industry for the ultimate in boatica Cape Town sailing glory. The event is the brainchild of Greg Bertish, the founder of the Little Optimist Trust. “We’re delighted that The Great Optimist Race is back on the water again in 2022,” said Bertish. “This year’s event is set to be fast-paced and action-packed with an exclusive group of handpicked sailors, survivors, celebrities and captains of industry taking to the water to raise funds for various deserving charities.” Some of the brands already confirmed to participate this year include AllSpice Yachting, Atomic Powerboats, Aquadex Africa, BG Boat Parts, Efoil Cape Town, Esthec/Cloudwize, Maiden Voyage Industries, Maverick Yachts, Mercury/Rutherford Marine, Natal Caravans, SAMSA, Seascape Marine, Southern Power, Supertech Yachts, Suzuki and Ullman Sails, to name a few.

“We are delighted with the number and calibre of exhibitors on board for this year’s event and our visitors can look forward to a programme crammed full of activities – a sailing clinic, Efoil demos, test drives sessions and much more. They’ll be spoilt for choice throughout the weekend,” concluded Frew. Boatica Cape Town 2022 - three days, more than 100 exhibitors, luxury boats on display, a once-in-a-lifetime VVIP experience, and so much more. See you on the water. #boaticacapetown2022