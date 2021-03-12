Five reasons to download the DStv app today

There are myriad ways to watch and enjoy the shows and movies you love, including streaming content from the DStv App. With the DStv App you can enjoy all the content for your package, with the option of streaming live TV or watching it later on Catch Up. Here are some awesome reasons to download the DStv App right away! ● It’s Open Weekend! From 13 -14 March 2021, all Supersport channels - including SuperSport Grandstand (DStv channel 201), SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205), SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206) and SuperSport Rugby (DStv channel 211)- will be open to DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and EasyView packages via the DStv App. You can catch all the action of live matches, including India vs England in the second T20, and some local boxing as Rowan Campbell and Ryno Liebenberg compete for the title of Golden Gloves SA Super Middleweight champ. ● Catch the stories you love: As Africa’s Most Loved Storyteller, DStv brings the best in local and international content. For those that missed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the repeat will be available to Premium, Compact and Compact Plus customers and on the DStv App, these customers will be able to watch this on channel 915 on Saturday, 13 March at 16:00. ● The DStv App has the full selection of content from your package, including your favourite telenovelas - Legacy and The River - movies, and series. This includes content from third-party channels, such as Discovery Channel and local content providers.

● Watch it when you want to: DStv’s Catch Up service offers you TV in your own time. It’s available to all DStv subscribers and can be accessed via the DStv App, across all devices. You can download up to 25 videos when you have WiFi to watch when you’re offline - perfect for load shedding or commutes. The content you can access varies based on your package.

● Watch it first: Early Access is a new feature allowing you to watch select content on Catch Up on any internet-connected device before it airs on TV. If you are a DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customer, you can get early access to The Queen a day before the episode airs.

● Share your favourites: There’s nothing better than spilling the tea on your favourite TV with your loved ones. The DStv App curates your content based on your viewing preferences. It can also be used on up to four devices once family sharing is enabled. You can binge your best with your bests, whether you’re together or apart.

● There are no extra costs! The App is part of your subscription fee so there are no additional costs involved. All you need is reliable internet connection and an active DStv subscription.

For more information you can visit www.dstv.co.za. The DStv App is available to all DStv subscribers and can be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple Store.