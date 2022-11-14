Get to the Gift Fair and THIS IS ART at the CTICC

The two consumer lifestyle shows happening soon at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)are just around the corner. Gather your shopping bags and baskets and don’t miss out on the much-anticipated annual Gift Fair and THIS IS ART, both running at the same time on 26th – 27th November and providing visitors with a large selection of gifts from local entrepreneur, and artwork from local artists.

At Gift Fair, you’ll be spoilt for choice if you love shopping local with a large selection of gifts, arts and crafts, books and games, health and beauty, jewellery and stationery, homeware and much more. THIS IS ART will host local and emerging artists and their work, ranging from conceptual to textile art, ceramics to drawings, from photography to printmaking and from sculpture to paintings. Come to the Gift Fair and meet exhibitor, The Bean People, who provide children worldwide with a magical South African bath time adventure, where bath beans magically transform into cute sponge characters! A wonderful gift to add to your Xmas stocking! At THIS IS ART, meet painter Judith Venter of DasWyf and view her paintings done in oil and acrylic, that combine colour, texture and movement, applied with a range of tools, including large composite brushes, a spade, a pitchfork, and her hands.

The ticket cost is R30 and if you buy a ticket to attend the one event, you can enter the other for free, while children under 12 don’t pay. Click here to buy tickets for The Gift Fair or THIS IS ART or at registration on the day. Both events run from 10am to 6pm at CTICC1. @CTICCGiftFair @cticc_giftfair @cticc_thisisart @Thisisart