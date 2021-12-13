GrandWest to celebrate its birthday with Emo Adams

CELEBRATING its birthday this December, GrandWest will be singing and dancing for 90 minutes with an award winning entertainer Emo Adams and the Take Note band at the Roxy Revue Bar in Cape Town. Describing his memories of GrandWest, Emo Adams said: “I still remember the old Goodwood Showgrounds, but I will never forget GrandWest’s opening day in 2000. It was such an amazing experience because, up to that point, in Cape Town we’d never seen anything like that, ever. I used to do ten pin bowling for days and days and days.

“But my interest in GrandWest really began when the Grand Arena opened. I was like wow, here is a venue that can host 5 000 people and you can be closer to the artist. I was so excited about that. All I could think about was how do I get on that stage, and when I do, how can I fill this space? Needless to say, I’ve now been there five times and I’ve shared that stage with so many international acts. Grand Arena can host 5 000 people but to comply with Covid-19 regulations there are restrictions in place. “Now the fact that we are back, celebrating GrandWest’s 21st with 21 shows, that there for me is a full circle. From those early days when GrandWest opened in 2000 and I used to wonder how I would get to perform there, being back at Roxy’s really brings me full circle,” said Adams. “I think it’s also the first solo artist residency – a full three weeks – that’s ever been done. And so, once again, a new memory has been established for me with GrandWest. Who knows? Maybe in the future I could help by directing other artists with their residencies – that would be a new seed to plant.”

Describing the new show, Adams said: “We are super excited about our Grand Show extravaganza, and we can’t wait to share all our gimmicks and jokes and anecdotes with people. It will be my first time back on stage with the Take Note band in five years, so you can expect that we are going to bring a lekker jol with hits, energy, jokes and a few surprises. It's the perfect way to end this crazy year”. The Grand Show will encapsulate 21 years of GrandWest magic in 21 shows run over 21 days, from Wednesday, December 15, 2021 through to January 9, 2022. The Grand Show will encapsulate 21 years of GrandWest magic in 21 shows run over 21 days, from Wednesday, December 15, 2021 through to January 9, 2022. There will be no shows on Mondays or on 24 and 25 December 2021, or between 1 and 3 January 2022. The curtain will rise at exactly 8pm for evening shows so please be seated by then. On Saturdays there will be a 5pm and 8pm show and one show on Sundays at 5pm. Two special New Year’s Eve shows have been planned to start at 5pm and 8pm.