If you love to shop local, get to the CTICC and enjoy gifting and art as its best

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is going all out this festive season to support local entrepreneurs and creatives by once again hosting two much-loved annual events, the Gift Fair and THIS IS ART, and encouraging Capetonians to buy local.

Both events are running on the same dates, from Saturday 26th November to Sunday 27th November 2022 from 10am to 6pm at CTICC 1. Lots of incredible brands and artists from all disciplines will exhibit and sell their products and artwork, some of them with pop-up shops and studios, and interesting workshops.

You can visit Gift Fair and fill your baskets with affordable gifts galore, from gorgeous home-crafted edibles, arts and crafts, books and games, health and beauty, to jewellery and stationery, homeware and much more. And then indulge your senses at THE ART FAIR, where you can meet local and emerging artists across multiple disciplines, including conceptual to textile art, ceramics, drawings, photography, printmaking, sculpture and painting. Find out about recycled art, woodturning and interesting installations.

Both shows are unique as they offer the smaller local entrepreneur and artist the ability to showcase and sell their products in a very professional, beautiful and iconic space and expose themselves to a large audience.