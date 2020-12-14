Success is a blend for The Plug 100 in partnership with Chivas Regal

The author of The Secrets to Your Win, TemitOpe Ibrahim once said “Influence is when you are not the one talking and yet your words fill the room; when you are absent and yet your presence is felt everywhere.” As a measure of the 100 most influential people in SA urban culture, we couldn’t find a better definition.

The Plug 100 is an annual list of people in SA urban culture who are shaping the world around us through the power of ideas and the presence of their impact. They’re the artists, creatives, mavericks, and thinkers who push culture forward.

Behind the noise and hysteria of popularity is the authenticity of influence. You see, influence has “the capacity to have an effect on the character, development, or behaviour of someone or something,” as defined by Oxford. Real influence is ground-breaking and authentic, real influence is “less about the hard power of force than the soft power of ideas and example.” Real influence is concerned about the kind of world that’s left in its wake.

In a world that defines success by financial gain and popularity in numbers, our definition of success is a blend; it’s a blend of drive and ambition, vision, ingenuity, authenticity, and a hustle-mentality. Success creates work that defines an era, success brings up a generation of leaders after us.

