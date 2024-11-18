Disappointed fans call ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ a 'staged circus'

While some fans are rejoicing, others not so much. Many were looking forward to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. Some speculated, even before the fight when the dates were thrown around, that this match might just be a publicity stunt or a distraction from something going on behind the scenes.

Given everything that’s been happening in the world of entertainment lately, it didn’t seem too far-fetched. YouTubers and TikTokkers and fans went wild with speculation, suggesting that the fight was nothing short of underwhelming and very clearly staged. Knowing Tyson as the beast he is, it was pretty surprising to see him not land a killer punch. For many fans in the stands and those watching from home on Netflix, it just didn’t live up to the hype, buffering issues notwithstanding.

Even rapper Drake could have been a tad richer if Paul hadn’t managed to defeat Tyson. Ahead of this hotly anticipated sporting event, Drake got caught up in the excitement too and placed a big bet on Tyson’s victory. Taking to Instagram, Drake showed off a screen shot of his $355,000 (6,426,154 ZAR) wager. Unfortunately, he lost. UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan was among the 65 million people who tuned in to watch Paul box Tyson.

“I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe,” he tweeted before the fight. Unfortunately for Rogan, the spell didn’t work and Tyson lost in a lopsided unanimous decision, which prompted the MMA icon to return to X with a three-word reaction. Rogan wrote: “Magic isn’t real.” One fan, @thweianrstI, shared their disappointment on X: “Saw the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. I’m disappointed. I had faith in Mike; I’m 100% sure the fight is fake. In the first round, I saw Mike’s real power. But regardless, he’s still a legend to me.”

Another fan, @mad_Tiki_, put it bluntly: “Just so we’re perfectly clear here. There’s only two reasons the exhibition brought in as many viewers as it did. “1- Because it was Mike Tyson stepping in after retirement. 2- Everyone wanted to see him knock Jake Paul flat on his ass. Unfortunately, we saw a clearly rigged fight.” There’s no denying that Tyson’s return to the ring got a lot of people talking. Youtuber @blackandwhitesports shared a breakdown as to why he thinks the fight might have been staged.