Dominic West spent days in bed after seeing negative reviews of ‘The Crown’

Dominic West spent two days in bed after seeing negative reviews of ‘The Crown’. The actor, who played King Charles in the latest instalment of the popular Netflix series when the royal was the Prince of Wales, admitted he was ultra-sensitive to criticism of his projects.

He told BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ show when asked if he had worried about the royal family’s opinion of the drama: “Well, I don’t want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are. So I suppose it does concern you. All reactions worry me. “I read all the reviews and had to spend two days in bed. So, yes, I’m a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think.”

But ‘The Wire’ star said about enjoying his time on the show: “I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes, I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling.” The final season of ‘The Crown’ was released in November, and has been slammed for scenes in which Charles spoke to the ghost of Princess Diana.

Since wrapping filming on the series, West has returned to the stage in ‘A View from the Bridge’ in London. He added about his latest job: “It’s such a relief to go back to theatre and not talk about the monarchy any more.” Diana, who died in a Paris car smash in 1997 aged 36, was played by Elizabeth Debicki in ‘The Crown’, who has admitted the role was an emotional “challenge”.