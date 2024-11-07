'Don't Move' is a disturbing tale of grief-stricken mother’s battle for survival

It's an established rule in horror films: venturing into the woods alone and vulnerable is a recipe for disaster. “Don’t Move” spins this classic set-up with a dark twist, with themes of grief, survival and power. Here, we follow Iris (Kelsey Asbille), a mother deeply haunted by the tragic loss of her young son.

She’s ventured into the wilderness, seemingly contemplating the end. But just as she appears set on giving up, a stranger named Richard (Finn Wittrock) shows up. He appears to be a charming man who offers a moment of hope before his true intentions become clear. At first, Richard’s presence provides a brief distraction for Iris, helping her see that “broken doesn’t have to mean hopeless”. That’s when the story takes a dark turn. Richard tasers her, ties her up and stashes her in his car.

Soon enough, Iris finds out she’s been injected with a paralytic drug and has only 20 minutes before she’ll be fully immobilised. This chilling clock gives way to a desperate fight for her survival as she races to escape before she’s entirely at Richard’s mercy. “Don’t Move” excels in capturing Iris’s overwhelming sense of fear, helplessness, and growing resolve. Asbille’s performance brings out Iris’s deep sadness and vulnerability, making the audience feel her struggle as she tries to regain control over her failing body. The viewer feels her frustration as her body starts to betray her, intensifying her claustrophobia. The will to survive becomes a powerful, ironic revelation.

She starts out ready to end her life but finds herself forced into a battle to stay alive. In many ways, “Don’t Move” reflects a broader survival theme – Iris’s journey is as much about her own grief as it is about staying alive. Richard played by actor Finn Wittrock. Picture: X/@marywinchstr Then there’s Richard, who makes your skin crawl from the moment he turns. Wittrock portrays him as an unsettling manipulator, more than just a killer. Richard doesn’t just want Iris dead; he wants to control her and break her spirit.

Wittrock does his best to give Richard an icy, menacing vibe but the character lacks depth – there’s no backstory, no clear motivation. This one-dimensionality limits him as a villain, leaving viewers wanting more complexity and tension from the predator. In the end, “Don’t Move” stands out with its survival themes and solid performance from Asbille, who brings a powerful blend of vulnerability and resilience to Iris.