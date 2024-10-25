Drag stars Tollie Parton & Manila von Teez unleash unfiltered fun in new showmax talk show

Showmax has released a trailer of its upcoming talk show “Die Tollie & Manila Show,” which pairs drag stars Tollie Parton and Manila von Teez with South African celebrities for a series of unfiltered conversations and entertaining challenges. The show will premiere on November 4. Celebrities from all parts of South Africa’s entertainment and media scene will appear in drag, including politicians, actors, musicians, and online personalities.

The line-up includes DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille, actors Celeste Loots and Francois Jacobs, comedian Rob van Vuuren, and musicians like Jack Parow. Joining them are social media influencers Aletta Francina de Kock and Rynhardt Schoeman, adding a digital edge to the show’s guest roster. For Tollie Parton, the drag persona of TikTok star WynVirDiePyn, the show is a dream come true.

“Ever since I was a little boy in Vanrhynsdorp, I’d pretend to host talk shows in my room. Living this childhood dream at 31 feels surreal,” Tollie says. Tollie has been performing as a drag artist for three years and sees the show as a space to explore candid conversations. “The longer I perform, the freer I become,” she shared. Co-host Manila von Teez, a former “SA’s Got Talent” runner-up and award-winning drag performer, joins her in inviting guests to explore themes of identity, self-expression, and joy.

Each episode of “Die Tollie & Manila Show” aims to foster honesty, inviting celebrities to let down their guard. “It’s crucial to allow guests to be who they want to be,” said Tollie. “Some may prefer to be serious, while others want to be funny … I strive to create a space where the best conversations happen when everyone in the room feels safe.”

Among the standout transformations, Helen Zille surprised the hosts the most. Known for her outspoken views, Zille embraced the experience wholeheartedly. “The fact that she had an engaging conversation in drag with other queens was fascinating,” Tollie noted. “She was so much fun!” Jack Parow also stood out as a guest with his candid energy, Tollie adds, noting that every guest brought “something unique and special to the table”.

Beyond entertainment, the show’s representation matters deeply to Tollie. “Growing up, I had no one to relate to,” she said. “Shows like this send a powerful message to outsiders: ‘We see you, and we celebrate you!’ It can literally save a life.” The show aspires to offer viewers, particularly those feeling isolated or misunderstood, a sense of belonging and joy.