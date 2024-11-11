Experience the chaos in ‘The Mabaso's Family Reunion’ with a star-studded cast

Some of South Africa’s top acting talents feature in the new dark comedy, “The Mabaso's Family Reunion.” The Netflix production, which will premiere on November 23, stars acting veteran Jerry Mofokeng and Bonko Khoza, who earned rave reviews for his roles in “Heart of the Hunter” and “Red Ink.”

“Blood & Water” star Natasha Thahane, Lerato Mvelase and Thulani Mtsweni, also feature. According to reports, the new show centres on four siblings who are reunited in their hometown to bury their deceased mother. Chaos then ensues as they receive a life-altering surprise in a mysterious box on the day of the funeral. Netflix South Africa also recently took to social media to announce the release of the series as well as its illustrious cast.

The show is produced by the award-winning Black Brain Pictures, which brought viewers "Piano Love" in which renowned rapper Kwesta (real name Senzo Vilakazi) made his acting debut, as well as "Isitha: The Enemy" and "DiepCity", among several others. The production house is helmed by the legendary executive creative director and film producer, Mandla N.

He told “Sunday World” last month that “The Mabaso's Family Reunion” is one of two projects that have been licensed with the streaming giant, with the other being the upcoming movie “Mr Easy Loo.” “Black Brain Pictures owns these two projects. We licensed them to Netflix. Instead of selling these projects to Netflix, we decided to have a licensing agreement with them,” he was quoted by the publication as saying. “This means we have full ownership of these projects. After two or three years, the license will expire. We can renew the licence or take these projects back and licence them to another broadcaster.”.

He also told the publication: “This is the year of ownership and as Black Brain, we are moving away from a model that seeks to take and own our hard work. Our main focus right now is to license our work.” “This gives us the freedom to do whatever we want to do with our projects. It gives us full control of the product from start to finish. This means we can resell the same movie or drama over and over again. We can even translate our projects and take them abroad.” He also explained that “the painful thing is that once you sell a movie or drama series to a broadcaster, you lose all the rights.”