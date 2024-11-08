Explosive fallout at ‘The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice’ part two reunion as Neetasha walks off set

The explosive second part of “The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice” reunion left viewers buzzing as Neetasha Singh Bugwandin abruptly walked off set, citing harassment and disrespect from her co-stars Naliyani Uma. In her first interview since the reunion, Neetasha sheds light on the real reason behind her decision to leave and the emotional toll the experience took on her.

“As strong and fearless as I am, I will not tolerate being in an environment where I feel threatened, bullied, or harassed. I walked out to protect myself and my mental health,” she said. “I know the value I bring, and I could not endure any further mistreatment.” Neetasha opens up about walking off set at ‘The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice’ reunion. Picture: Supplied / Showmax Neetasha also revealed that the emotional weight of the situation was compounded by the loss of a close family member just hours before filming.

“Family comes first,” she said, reflecting on the grief of losing her aunt, who she described as a “huge influence” in her life. “I had lost my mom’s eldest sister, who was like a second mother to me.” Neetasha’s walk-off was not just a reaction to a hostile environment, but also to the false narratives being pushed on set.

“I feel like I was ambushed. The entire cast, with the exception of Lenore, sat back and allowed a false narrative to be pushed forward,” she said. The tensions during the reunion came to a head when Naliyani Uma brought up accusations regarding a fake Instagram account. Neetasha denied any involvement, when Naliyani revealed that Neetasha’s modelling agency, ModelCamp SA, was allegedly behind the account.

“I want to make it clear that I do not have any fake Instagram accounts. “Bonang” is a real person. I cannot control who people choose to like or dislike. “Also, ModelCamp SA has been using social media to promote itself from the very beginning, just like any other business would.” Despite the controversy surrounding her exit, Neetasha has no regrets.

“I do not regret walking out. I will always stand up for what is right, and the toxic and hostile environment I was placed in absolutely warranted my leaving. If anything, I regret not walking out sooner,” she said. The dispute, particularly the accusations made by Naliyani, left Neetasha feeling defamed. “Those statements were deeply defamatory, a blatant attack on my dignity,” she added. “I had been provoked for almost a year. At some point, you have to stand up for yourself!”.

So, where does Neetasha stand with the other ladies now? “Once bitten, twice shy,” she said, suggesting that there may be no future for her and the other cast members in terms of reconciliation. As the reunion revealed, the ladies of “The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice,” were far from the close-knit group they appeared to be on screen.