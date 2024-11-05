Farewell to the Pogues: 'Outer Banks' to conclude with season 5

Netflix has announced that the popular adventure drama series “Outer Banks” will conclude with its fifth season, bringing an end to the treasure-hunting journey that has captivated fans worldwide since its 2020 debut. Centred on the adventures of a group of teenagers in the coastal town of Outer Banks, North Carolina, the show follows the “Pogues,” a tight-knit group from working-class backgrounds, as they hunt for a legendary treasure tied to protagonist John B’s missing father.

Along the way, they navigate class conflicts, budding romances, and dangerous rivals, all while deepening their friendships and loyalty. "Dispatch to all Pogues," the creators wrote in the letter. "Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. “From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

According to the creators, Season Four was the "longest and hardest—but most rewarding—to produce." Reflecting on the final season, they said, “The season ends with a feature-length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) They expressed mixed emotions about concluding the series, adding, "With a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet."