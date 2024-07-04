Global sensation One Piece is making its return to South Africa with season two

Netflix recently has announced the start of production on season two of the beloved live action adventure One Piece. The new season is reuniting the original Straw Hat crew, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) as they get back together in Cape Town.

One piece is a legendary high seas adventure based on Japan’s highest selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda. Monkey D Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn. The new season is bringing back the following cast members from season one; Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.