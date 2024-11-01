‘God placed me here': Lebohang Lephatsoana on his journey with 'Youngins’

Lebohang Lephatsoana, the breakout star of Showmax's teen series "Youngins," is set to captivate audiences once again as he brings more drama, excitement, and heartfelt moments to the screen. Lephatsoana spills the tea about his rapid rise to fame, grappling with social anxiety, and the impact of portraying Tumelo, a young, openly queer character.

The role, he said, has fulfilled a long-held dream. “Youngins has shown me that my dreams are valid and reaffirmed the aspirations I’ve had since Grade 7,” he shared. “I truly feel that God placed me in the right place at the right time.”

Lephatsoana expressed his gratitude for the chance to work alongside actors he grew up watching, such as Loyiso Macdonald and Simo Magwaza. Despite his newfound popularity, Lephatsoana admitted that dealing with the pressures of fame has not come easy. “I know it might surprise some people, but I struggle with social anxiety,” he explained.

“Being in crowded places often makes me feel overwhelmed and anxious.” He explained that, over time he has found ways to balance his personal challenges with the demands of his public life, particularly in environments where he is not the main focus. Lephatsoana also discussed the personal significance of portraying Tumelo, noting how he brings his own experiences to the character’s vibrant personality and lively expressions.

“It made me realise that many people out there are experiencing similar challenges. These are real experiences for young queer individuals, even at school. I’m truly honouring this character’s story and that it resonates with people.” The actor hinted at exciting developments for Tumelo in the upcoming season, particularly around the pressures his character faces. “Peer pressure is the main thing; that’s the one thing that’s a big challenge for him. He succumbs so much to pressure,” he revealed, noting that his character’s journey has pushed him out of his own comfort zone. “The viewers definitely aren’t ready for this.”