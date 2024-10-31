‘Interior Chinatown’ is a groundbreaking drama that challenges stereotypes

Disney+’s new original series “Interior Chinatown” will inspire viewers to step out of their shell. The limited show, which will premiere on November 19, is based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name. He is also the drama’s creator, showrunner and executive producer, along with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberator, Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Elsie Choi Garrett Basch and John Lee.

Executive producer Taika Waititi directs the pilot. “Interior Chinatown” features an illustrious Asian cast including the likes of Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet. The ten-episode series is produced by 20th Television.

According to the press statement, the show follows the story of Willis Wu (Yang), who is trapped in a police procedural called "Black & White". “Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown, aspiring to be the lead of his own story.” Will gets his wish when he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime and he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown. In doing so, he discovers his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.