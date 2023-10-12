Jub Jub claims rape accusations are smear campaign: ‘Right now, we’re just shielding from every woman’

The season finale of the popular Showmax Original show 'Unfollowed’ sees host Thembekile Mrototo speak to TV star Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye about his controversial career. In the episode, the two discuss how Jub Jub came back from being exiled after the infamous incident in which he and a friend crashed into and killed four school children back in 2010 after binging on drugs and alcohol.

Jub Jub spent four years in prison for the incident. “Everything was taken away in the blink of an eye,” he recalled. He then added he wasn’t willing to discuss the matter any further out of respect to the families that lost their kids. He also spoke on how everything was taken away in the blink of an eye following the accident.

When Mrototo interjected to add that everything was taken away due to his own actions, Jub Jub shared that he wishes he had figured out there was no need to live a fast life from a young age.

After describing it as his “darkest day”, he explained, “A good part of me died as well… When you find yourself alone, you just remember, you try to sleep, you see visions. You try to move on with your life when you are reminded. “I regret all my actions, the accident, I don't regret going to prison.” Speaking on his time in jail, Jub Jub claimed that this experience made him a better person.

“Prison is the only place that actually forced me to be alone, to reconnect with God, amadlozi (ancestors), no matter what. Because the life that I was living, man, I had no time for what my ancestors were wanting me to do.” Jub Jub is currently out on bail and is set to face three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. The cases were brought by four different accusers after high profile women, including actress Amanda du-Pont, Refilwe Khumalo and Masechaba Khumalo (then Ndlovu), went public online with accusations of violent sexual misconduct.