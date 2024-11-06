Jude Law stars in the coming-of-age adventure 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law is set to feature in “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”, which will premiere on Disney+ next month. The English actor will play Jod Na Nawood, a character who has been described as a quick-thinker who uses his charm to get out of challenging ordeals.

Law, who won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) award for his role in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and has also starred in several other productions such as “The Holiday”, “Cold Mountain” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”, will be joined by an illustrious cast. They include the likes of Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. The series, which is produced by Lucasfilm, founded by iconic film-maker George Lucas, who created the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises.

The episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Oscar-winning Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as well as Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung. Meanwhile, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. The space opera adventure is a coming-of-age story about four children, who make a discovery on their home planet, get lost in the galaxy and go on an adventure to get back home.

According to a statement: “‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. “Finding their way home and meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.” The series, which is part of the world-renowned “Star Wars” franchise, takes place in the same time frame as the streamer’s other show “ The Mandalorian.”